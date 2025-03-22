Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $36.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Omeros by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Omeros by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 747,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 430,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Omeros by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Omeros by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
