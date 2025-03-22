Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the third quarter valued at $134,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,912,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,560,000 after purchasing an additional 151,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 403,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $49.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.