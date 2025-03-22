PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,279 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.60. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $23.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.