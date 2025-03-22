PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EnerSys by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in EnerSys by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $96.46 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.