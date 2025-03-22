PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMXI. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Money Express by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in International Money Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Money Express Price Performance
Shares of IMXI opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.87. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
International Money Express Profile
International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
