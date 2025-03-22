PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMXI. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Money Express by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in International Money Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of IMXI opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.87. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMXI. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMXI

International Money Express Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.