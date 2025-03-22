PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 86,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $9,107,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 623,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 177,997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 493,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 22,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 261,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

NYSE MYI opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

