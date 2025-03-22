PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 212.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,055,000 after purchasing an additional 289,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 56.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 281,052 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,242,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ryder System by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $141.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.23. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $171.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.67.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

