PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 56,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 79,197 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.43 and a beta of 2.41. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $770,197.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,549 shares in the company, valued at $958,714.33. The trade was a 44.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

