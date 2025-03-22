PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KT by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KT in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT Price Performance

Shares of KT stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.