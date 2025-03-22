PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 129.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 2,974.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Progyny by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $2,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 228,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,988.92. The trade was a 191.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski purchased 209,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $3,033,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,384.24. This trade represents a 90.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGNY stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

