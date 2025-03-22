PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,356 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

