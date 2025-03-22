Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $41.95 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

