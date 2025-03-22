Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ponce Financial Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDLB. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDLB opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.68. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

