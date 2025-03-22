Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.49 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.22 ($0.13). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.30 ($0.13), with a volume of 107,562 shares trading hands.
Princess Private Equity Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £712.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.49.
About Princess Private Equity
Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.
