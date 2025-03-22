Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as low as $10.67. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 411 shares traded.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 5.28%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

