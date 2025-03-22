Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.04. Reliability shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 46,490 shares traded.
Reliability Trading Up 14.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About Reliability
Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production resources, and Direct Hire. The company provides state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, and locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration.
