Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PYXS. William Blair lowered shares of Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of PYXS opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 57,016 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 208,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

