Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Saia were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Saia by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.39.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock opened at $362.90 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.68 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.22 and a 200-day moving average of $465.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

