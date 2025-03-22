Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $350.45 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,811,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 146,160 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $350,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

