Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,333.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 375,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares during the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,066,000 after acquiring an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,829,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,632,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

