Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.97 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.37). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 28.10 ($0.36), with a volume of 194 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

