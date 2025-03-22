Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Sealed Air by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 76,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 43,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. This represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SEE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

