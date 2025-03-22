Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.18 and traded as low as $22.23. Sekisui House shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 40,274 shares.

Sekisui House Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

