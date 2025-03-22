Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,280 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,552. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

