Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.31 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $319.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CMPX. Guggenheim began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

