Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,213 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 869.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 136,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 122,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 346,725 shares during the period. 18.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart Price Performance

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.41.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 431.61% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%. Research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.