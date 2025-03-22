Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 64,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51,493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 490.9% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.
i-80 Gold Price Performance
IAUX opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $321.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.13. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
i-80 Gold Profile
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
