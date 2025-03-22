Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000. RMR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of TSLS stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $31.83.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.