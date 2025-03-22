Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEER. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seer by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seer by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Seer by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Seer by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer Stock Performance

Shares of Seer stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

