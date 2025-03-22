Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 147.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EVLV opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.68. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.