Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.38 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 87.05 ($1.12). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 86.45 ($1.12), with a volume of 27,952,846 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.48) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
