Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.38 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 87.05 ($1.12). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 86.45 ($1.12), with a volume of 27,952,846 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.48) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius Real Estate

Sirius Real Estate Stock Down 0.5 %

About Sirius Real Estate

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.