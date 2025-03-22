SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.92 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.51 ($0.10). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 7.72 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,104,489 shares trading hands.

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.92. The firm has a market cap of £289.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Featured Stories

