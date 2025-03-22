SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $95.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.47 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

