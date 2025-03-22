Stifel Canada Weighs in on Kinross Gold FY2028 Earnings

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $2,506,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 16.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after buying an additional 828,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

