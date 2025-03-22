StockNews.com Upgrades Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agenus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Agenus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $37.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 47.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 27,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 2,271.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Agenus by 380.0% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

