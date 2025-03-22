Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK opened at $8.15 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,550.54. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,353.51. This trade represents a 6.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $143,332. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 76,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 137,145 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,652,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,177,000 after buying an additional 427,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,589.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 71,647 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

