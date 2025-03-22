Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 401 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.7% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

