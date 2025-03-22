Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $218.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

