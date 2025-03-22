Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth $211,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 277.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 66.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 113,862 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $41.21.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

