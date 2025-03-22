Telsey Advisory Group Reduces Earnings Estimates for J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research report issued on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.65. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s FY2027 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of JILL opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $276.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.33 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $132,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,686.85. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in J.Jill by 1,507.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 196.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

