The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First of Long Island Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $273.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.75.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First of Long Island in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

