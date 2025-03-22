The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 557 ($7.19) and traded as low as GBX 529 ($6.83). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 529 ($6.83), with a volume of 412,094 shares changing hands.

The Merchants Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 538.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 557. The company has a market capitalization of £786.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.95.

About The Merchants Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.