The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 557 ($7.19) and traded as low as GBX 529 ($6.83). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 529 ($6.83), with a volume of 412,094 shares changing hands.
The Merchants Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 538.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 557. The company has a market capitalization of £786.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.95.
About The Merchants Trust
The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Merchants Trust
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.