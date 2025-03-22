Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Position Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.29% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPLC. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,541,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 225,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the period.

TPLC opened at $42.27 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $255.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

