Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWI. DA Davidson began coverage on Titan International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Titan International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TWI
Titan International Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 43.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Titan International
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.