Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWI. DA Davidson began coverage on Titan International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Titan International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Titan International stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $550.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 43.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

