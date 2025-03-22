Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.92 and traded as low as $14.81. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.
Toshiba Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.
Toshiba Company Profile
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toshiba
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.