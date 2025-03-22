Trevi Therapeutics’ (TRVI) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trevi Therapeutics

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,075. This represents a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,664,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,099,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,487,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 429.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,212,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,606,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,094,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 1,556,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Stories

