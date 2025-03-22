Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 213,089 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Triumph Group worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 155.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Triumph Group by 1,207.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 497,684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after buying an additional 129,391 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGI. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

