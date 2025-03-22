Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 102,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 40,189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $2,224,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $1,427,000.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $42.89 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $254,628.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,752.96. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $39,776.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,538,106.35. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock worth $1,500,289 over the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

