UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

