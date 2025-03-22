Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $140.17 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average of $169.49.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.